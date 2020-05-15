Self-Certification required for Connecticut companies before reopening on May 20

Governor Ned Lamont's office released details on the self-certification Thursday night, saying the process is quick and available online. When a company is done self-certifying, the Governor's office encourages them to download a safety signage and badge for display either at their physical business or online.

“DECD and the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group are working closely with businesses and community groups from around the state to ensure that businesses have the best possible information and access to resources to reopen safely and efficiently over the coming weeks,” Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) Commissioner David Lehman said. “Businesses want to take all the precautions necessary to protect their employees and their customers and we want to ensure they have access to all the support that is available.”