Sen. Blumenthal, Mayor Bronin to announce Hartford will receive nearly $100 million under American Rescue Plan

HARTFORD, Conn. — US. Senator Richard Blumenthal, joined by Mayor Luke Bronin, will hold a press conference on Monday morning to discuss federal funding following the passage of the American Rescue Plan.

As Connecticut is expected to receive billions, Hartford specifically, is set to see nearly $100 million in municipal aid.

The state leaders will speak at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive Child Development Center on Battles Street.

They are expected to lay out how the Capital City plans to utilize these funds.

Sen. Blumenthal will discuss the $277 million in funding available to help Connecticut daycares.

Gov. Ned Lamont outlined the relief Connecticut will be getting out of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, including $2.6 billion for state relief, and another $1.6 billion for cities in towns.

