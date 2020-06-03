Sen. Blumenthal outlines how $8.3 billion aid helps local coronavirus efforts

CT officials have also dedicated efforts to address the outbreak locally and the state will receive millions of dollars in aid.

NEW LONDON, Conn — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal discusssed how Connecticut will benefit from President Donald Trump's just signed $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Sen. Blumenthal held a press conference Friday morning and met with mayors and health officials in New Haven to discuss the bill.

"That is real money for real work that will be done on the ground in Connecticut, including New Haven and all around the country [with] $2 billion for local and state reimbursement," said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal is also planning to visit New London, Waterbury and Danbury to continue to listen to health authorities and hospital staff regarding the coronavirus.

The Senate approved Thursday $8.3 billion dollars in emergency funding to help fight COVID-19. Then the president signed the measure Friday. The legislation will pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus, known as COVID-19, that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion. The plan more than triples the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House previously. Trump's proposal was scrapped by both parties in Congress for the bipartisan $8.3 billion plan.

