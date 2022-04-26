Sen. Chris Murphy tests positive for COVID

"I'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse."

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Murphy tweeted, "FYI after feeling mild symptoms overnight, I tested positive for COVID this morning. We've done the contact tracing and let people know. It's a bummer, but I'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!"

Earlier Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19, her press secretary said in a statement.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence," the vice president's press secretary, Kristen Allen, said.

FYI after feeling mild symptoms overnight, I tested positive for COVID this morning. We've done the contact tracing and let people know. It's a bummer, but I'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster! — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 26, 2022

