Sen. Murphy to visit Hartford Hospital, thank frontline workers

The event is to thank and highlight those workers who have helped save lives during this pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn — Senator Chris Murphy will be visiting Hartford Hospital this morning to thank frontline workers.

The event is to thank and highlight those workers who have helped save lives during this pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have risen as cases spike in the state.

Connecticut's positivity rate, the percentage of tests conducted that came back positive, was reported at 4.1 percent Tuesday. Connecticut's 14-day average sits at around 2.2 percent.

Governor Ned Lamont called this percentage like "waking up in a cold shower." The state's numbers significantly climbing since September with 292 current hospitalizations, 22 more than Monday.

"I think we had an all-time high in the United States of America yesterday in terms of infections and it’s also the rate - the positivity rate so it’s not simply don’t let them say that we’re doing more tests but it’s also the positivity rate that’s impactful," added Gov. Lamont.