Watch Live: Sen. Murphy visits CT biotech company working on Flu, COVID-19 testing panel

Murphy will be joined by State Representative Robin Comey and will tour the facility with CEO Richard Birkmeyer and other members of the Tangen team.

Tangen is working on a flu/COVID-19 testing panel that can detect Flu A, Flu B, and COVID-19 simultaneously from one patient sample in a single processing run. The goal is to have patients with flu-like symptoms know whether they have flu or COVID-19 infection. In July, Tangen closed $12.2 million in Series B financing, which was used to scale up the manufacturing capacity for its COVID-19 test. Last month, Murphy highlighted the company as his “Innovator of the Month.”