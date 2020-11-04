Senator Republican leader Len Fasano voices concerns over Governor Lamont's executive orders

'Over time, your authority has become more broad and your strategy less collaborative,' said Senator Fasano.

Senate Republican leader Len Fasano sent a letter to Governor Ned Lamont Friday evening, voicing his concern over recent orders he’s put in place.

Senator Fasano said initially, Lamont and his administration made it clear they would take a collaborative approach, when Lamont declared a public health emergency on March 10.

Fasano continued by saying over time, the Governor’s authority has become "more broad and your strategy less collaborative.”

He specifically pointed out Lamont's recent executive order, which included delaying the re-opening of businesses until May 20th.

You can read the whole order in detail by clicking here.

Fasano ended his letter asking the Governor to refocus his approach and return to working with legislators.

Fox 61 also reached out to House Majority Leader, Democrat Matt Ritter to see if there were similar concerns.

He responded by saying, "I am not focused on a specific date. I think the goal is to focus on the metrics that will guide us in the decision-making process and allow us to determine when we can begin to slowly re-open the State. I know the Governor and legislative leaders will be working on this collaboratively."

Governor Lamont’s office also sending a statement in response to Senator Fasano’s letter, saying.

“Throughout this public health emergency, Gov. Lamont has carefully considered every decision and Executive Order under his emergency powers. The public health, safety, and welfare of all of Connecticut residents has been and will continue be the Governor’s guiding principles, as laid out in state law, as the administration navigates through this pandemic. Gov. Lamont will continue to collaborate with members of the General Assembly, especially legislative leadership, as he has since the outset, and our state will get through this unprecedented emergency by working together.”

You can read Senator Fasano’s whole letter in its entirety below:

Dear Governor Lamont:

I am writing to bring to your attention my significant concerns about your recent executive orders.

When you first declared a public health emergency on March 10, 2020 and requested broad authority, you made affirmative representations to the legislature that you would take a stringent, narrow and collaborative approach to implementing the most necessary policies to protect public health.

Over time, your authority has become more broad and your strategy less collaborative. Your latest executive order does not reflect any collaboration with legislative leaders. This shift in the process cannot go unaddressed.

In addition to your shift away from collaboration with legislative leaders, I am also concerned that some of your recent executive orders exceed your emergency powers contemplated by state statute. Our statutes on civil preparedness or public health emergencies state: "the Governor may modify or suspend in whole or in part, by order as hereinafter provided, any statute, regulation or requirement or part thereof whenever the Governor finds such statute, regulation or requirement, or part thereof, is in conflict with the efficient and expeditious execution of civil preparedness functions or the protection of the public health."

Therefore, you are limited to only act on matters directly related to the protection of public health. In recent days, elements of your executive orders have moved away from that core function and I believe could be interpreted as exceeding your authority. It seems that your emergency orders have now taken a tone of public policy initiatives that exceed your authority and reach beyond the powers of the executive branch and into the legislative branch. I understand that you have many different groups coming to you requesting that you implement various policies; which is why collaborating with the legislature on these matters is so important.

I know you are working hard to do everything you think is best for our state and its residents at this difficult time. But collaboration now more than ever is vital to ensure all perspectives, all ideas and all voices are heard.

I write to you today with the hope that we can refocus and return to the collaborative approach that has guided our state through the early days of this crisis.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Len Fasano

Senate Republican Leader