x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Coronavirus

Sen. Blumenthal calls for action as overdose deaths spike during pandemic

The spike is being attributed to stress and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
Connecticut overdose deaths keep rising, homicides decrease

HARTFORD, Conn. — Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to call for more services to help prevent overdose deaths. 

According to Sen. Blumenthal, there was a 22% increase in overdose deaths in the state. This is being attributed to the increased stress and isolation that the COVID-19 pandemic caused. 

The current rate, Sen. Blumenthal said Connecticut would significantly surpass last year's record total of 1,200 overdose deaths.

Speaking at Intercommunity Inc. in Hartford at 12:30 p.m., Sen. Blumenthal will call for more mental health services, counseling, direct prevention, and more in the next COVID-19 aid package.

Sen. Blumenthal will be joined by:

  • Kim Beauregard, President & CEO, Intercommunity Inc.
  • Liany Arroyo, Director of Health, City of Hartford
  • Mark Jenkins, Founder of the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition
  • J. Craig Allen, MD, FASAM, Medical Director, Rushford, Chief of Psychiatry, Midstate Medical Center, Vice President of Addiction Services, Behavioral Health Network
  • Robert Lawlor, Drug Intelligence Officer, New England HIDTA

Related Articles