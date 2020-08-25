Sen. Blumenthal calls for action as overdose deaths spike during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. — Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to call for more services to help prevent overdose deaths.
According to Sen. Blumenthal, there was a 22% increase in overdose deaths in the state. This is being attributed to the increased stress and isolation that the COVID-19 pandemic caused.
The current rate, Sen. Blumenthal said Connecticut would significantly surpass last year's record total of 1,200 overdose deaths.
Speaking at Intercommunity Inc. in Hartford at 12:30 p.m., Sen. Blumenthal will call for more mental health services, counseling, direct prevention, and more in the next COVID-19 aid package.
Sen. Blumenthal will be joined by:
- Kim Beauregard, President & CEO, Intercommunity Inc.
- Liany Arroyo, Director of Health, City of Hartford
- Mark Jenkins, Founder of the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition
- J. Craig Allen, MD, FASAM, Medical Director, Rushford, Chief of Psychiatry, Midstate Medical Center, Vice President of Addiction Services, Behavioral Health Network
- Robert Lawlor, Drug Intelligence Officer, New England HIDTA