Sen. Blumenthal calls for action as overdose deaths spike during pandemic

The spike is being attributed to stress and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. — Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to call for more services to help prevent overdose deaths.

According to Sen. Blumenthal, there was a 22% increase in overdose deaths in the state. This is being attributed to the increased stress and isolation that the COVID-19 pandemic caused.

The current rate, Sen. Blumenthal said Connecticut would significantly surpass last year's record total of 1,200 overdose deaths.

Speaking at Intercommunity Inc. in Hartford at 12:30 p.m., Sen. Blumenthal will call for more mental health services, counseling, direct prevention, and more in the next COVID-19 aid package.

Sen. Blumenthal will be joined by: