Senior Staff member for Governor Lamont's staff tests positive for COVID-19

Chief of Staff Paul Mounds made the announcement Friday night, saying this was the first case of the virus within the Office of the Governor. The person who tested positive is said to have not shown any symptoms and is at home isolating. Mounds added the administration's senior staff and Governor Lamont get tested twice a week and there are no other known cases as of November 13.

“We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe,” Mounds said. “While this is the first case within our administration, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have experienced COVID-19, and thousands of others have lost their lives. Even in an administration with consistent testing of all individuals who interact with the governor on a regular basis and wear masks at all times, this is a reminder that no testing regimen is full-proof. As we continue to see positive cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations rise in Connecticut, this is a clear reminder that everyone must continue to take proper steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. We must continue to wear masks, socially distance, and avoid large gatherings.”