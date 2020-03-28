Service Center Employees concerned about safety and financial wellbeing

While they remain open the DOT has taken precautions by cleaning gas pumps and touch areas every two hours.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Safety at service centers and rest stops has been a question of concern for many.

While they remain open the DOT has taken precautions by cleaning gas pumps and touch areas every two hours. Seating areas inside remain closed to the public. What about the employees coming in contact with customers? Employees say not enough is being done to protect them.



"It’s a safety hazard for those workers and the people that are coming to use the plaza," says Juan Hernandez.

Hernandez, the Vice President of the 32BJ Service Employees International Union, says employees at the franchises in service plazas are not being provided proper gloves, masks, and opportunities to wash their hands.

"We have to make sure those workers have the proper protection not only for themselves but for the public that comes through the rest stops," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says that franchises are abusing the system by cutting employees hours while not providing adequate paid time-off.

"Right now they are telling you that your schedule is three days this week but they call you three times during the week and say that they don’t have work for you," said Hernandez.

This leaves employees like Achsa Febrero in limbo wondering where her next paycheck will come from.

"I have a two-year-old and I have an 11-year-old so it’s just, like it’s rough," said Febrero.

Febrero says her hours at the Subway on the south-bound side of I-95 in Fairfield have been drastically cut. Her employer tells her it’s because of COVID-19. She says she can’t file for unemployment because she hasn’t been laid off and is technically still employed.

"I can’t pay my bills which means what am I gonna do when my last paycheck runs out for groceries because we don’t know how long this thing is going to be," said Febrero.

Hernandez and Febrero understand the importance of their job given the times. Hernandez hopes the employers do the right thing and protect their employees physically and financially.

"They have children and families to take care of," said Hernandez. "If you don’t have a paycheck, how are you supposed to survive these types of situations?"