Set to stop on May 31st, the drive-thru food distribution sites will roll through the Summer

NORWICH, Conn. — It has become a familiar sight during the pandemic; long lines of cars waiting for much need food boxes at various locations across the state.

The federally funded USDA program that had helped with food insecurity for so many families over the past year was set to end on May 31st, but now, it will run through the Summer.

The State of Connecticut will take over the USDA’s role in providing the food boxes. At a drive-thru site in Norwich, Jason Jakubowski, the CEO of Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank joined state leaders to announce the food boxes will continue to be given out at eight Connecticut sites until August 31st.

Jakubowski said, “we’re basically creating our own Connecticut program to get through these last months.”

As cars rolled into a Norwich lot off Stonington Road to fill up with essential food items doled out by dedicated volunteers, Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “The problem is huge in one of the richest states in the country… despite the recovery we still have (food) lines.”

Bryan Hurlburt, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture said, “For many whose jobs have not come back yet or who aren’t back to full time, they still need the emergency resources and support.”

Jakubowski added, “we see the end in sight but we’re not there yet and let us just keep going and do what we can do to help everybody.”

The emergency distribution drive-thru food box program will continue at eight selected sites across the state, to find out more -- or to donate or volunteer click www.foodshare.org

