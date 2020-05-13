Life slowly coming back to normal in Shanghai

Most restaurants, and places like karaoke bars are open but the majority of places still ask for temperature checks

We here aT FOX61 have been fortunate enough to have contacts living overseas giving us updates on how COVID-19 is progressing in different parts of the world.

I spoke with a former classmate of mine, Scarlett Chen, who is a Chinese citizen, and she shared with me some video of life in Shanghai.

Chen tells me Shanghai is getting back to being more and more normal.

You'll recall we just told you earlier in the week that Disneyland in Shanghai partially reopened. In these videos she sent me, Chen says most restaurants, and places like karaoke bars are open but the majority of places still ask for temperature checks and some ask for a code, which comes from a government-generated app that tracks your travel history, and only if you have a green code can you then go into that business.