Shortage of testing kits brings challenge for hospitals

HARTFORD, Conn. — HARTFORD --- The number of testing kits available continues to be a challenge for hospitals across the state in the fight against COVID 19.



“From the reagents to do the testing to the swans to do the testing to media that the test go in,” Saint Francis Hospital President John Rodis said.



“We continue to be challenged by the supplies especially the Vtm and the swabs we’ve talked about it this is a constant issue across the state of Connecticut,” Dr. Ajay Kumar from Hartford Healthcare said.



In response, Bristol Health announced Tuesday it will now put a cap on the amount of tests they each day.



“We will be capping it off at 40 specimens and then we are going to have to close down for the day and then second, we will be closing on Sundays,” spokesman Chris Boyle said.



While Saint Francis doesn’t have a specific cap on the number of tests performed at its three sites, hospital officials say the number is determine on a day to day basis.



“We stop every day when we’re done testing what we can test for those days and that time of day has changed from later afternoon to as early as 12 or 12:30,” Rodis said.







