Simsbury-based New England Toy company creates Dr. Fauci plush doll

SIMSBURY, Conn. — The nation’s top infectious disease specialist is getting a plush doll made in his likeness.
Simsbury-based New England Toy, which makes custom plush bears and other toys, has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has often appeared with President Trump at media briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee earlier this month announced it would be selling a Dr. Fauci bobblehead doll. Fauci’s face also appears on socks and doughnuts.