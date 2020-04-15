x
Simsbury-based New England Toy company creates Dr. Fauci plush doll

Fauci’s face also appears on socks and doughnuts.
FILE - In this April 13, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SIMSBURY, Conn. — The nation’s top infectious disease specialist is getting a plush doll made in his likeness. 

Simsbury-based New England Toy, which makes custom plush bears and other toys, has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has often appeared with President Trump at media briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee earlier this month announced it would be selling a Dr. Fauci bobblehead doll. Fauci’s face also appears on socks and doughnuts.