Simsbury High School security guard dies of COVID-19 complications

School district officials announced Friday morning that an employee has died from COVID-19 complications.

Superintendent Matt Curtis said in a letter to the community that the district is "deeply saddened" by the passing of Pedro "Peter" Gonzalez, a security guard who worked at Simsbury High School.

Gonzalez showed minor symptoms of COVID-19 back in mid-September before testing positive, officials wrote.

He continued to fight the virus at New Britain Hospital and then Hartford Hospital over the last few weeks.

Gonzalez served as the primary security guard during after-school activities and officials say that's when he developed many warm relationships with colleagues and students.

Superintendent Curtis said of him:

I was impressed by Peter's constantly positive attitude and the personal greeting he had for everyone who crossed his path. He was a great representative of our school community as someone who worked hard, took his job seriously, and cared about making connections. Peter is survived by his wife, Gladys, two adult children, and a beloved granddaughter. I extend my condolences not only to Peter's family but to all of those in our community who will be impacted by this loss.

The school district said based on the initial contact tracing at the time of Gonzalez's diagnosis, there was no reason for additional concern about spread of the virus at SHS and no other members of the school community have had positive tests for the virus in the ensuing weeks.

Gonzalez was an employee of U.S. Allied Security, but was assigned to SHS on a continuous basis since 2016, officials added.