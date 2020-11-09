Student at Sqadron Line School in Simsbury tests positive for COVID-19

It was determined that full in-person learning for Grades K-2 will begin as scheduled on Monday, while the remainder of the district will remain in the hybrid model.

SIMSBURY, Conn — In a letter home to parents, guardians, and Simsbury Public Schools staff, Superintendent Matt Curtis announced a Squadron Line School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, the student was last in school on Friday, September 4.

However, the school district determined Friday that the students in the child’s classroom would be sent home for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

Parents in that classroom were notified and those students will participate in distance learning through Friday, September 18, Curtis wrote in the letter.

Officials said Squadron Line School and all other Simsbury Public Schools will remain open at this time.

However, it was determined that full in-person learning for Grades K-2 will begin as scheduled on Monday, while the remainder of the district will remain in the hybrid model.

That decision comes after the school district consulted with the Farmington Valley Health District, who has already begun a contact tracing investigation.