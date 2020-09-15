Six states removed from Connecticut Travel Advisory

No states added this week

HARTFORD, Conn — Six states have been removed from the state's travel advisory because their case numbers have fallen below the threshold.

Based on the updated data, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, and Ohio were removed from Connecticut's Travel Advisory list. The six states were removed Tuesday because the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people in each state has fallen below 10.

Gov. Ned Lamont hinted at the changes in his Monday press briefing.

Puerto Rico was added to the list.

The governor also said this week that the state was simplifying the rules for people covered by the travel advisory. They could avoid the 14 day quarantine period if they had a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

You can see the full list below.

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Iowa Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska Puerto Rico Oklahoma South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin

