Small signs of hope win big praise in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — What began in Chris Tucker’s backyard has spread a good word all around town. Tucker, a factory manager by trade, is also part of a homegrown initiative to spread happiness all across Beacon Falls.

About two weeks ago, from his home workshop, Tucker started “Signs of Hope”; He makes the blank wooden signs and distributes them them parents and kids in town, then they do the artwork and post the signs. Tucker says he is trying to bring smiles as his town battles under the stresses of the Coronavirus.

“I just decided to do something for the children to make them happy,” Tucker said. “Just to see positive and hopeful things at not such a great time we are going through.”

Thus far, Tucker notes, 850 signs have been made — many of them now dot the landscape along Main Street by the Housatonic River.

“Each day and I see the people looking at them and taking pictures of them and it makes me happy, it makes my heart warm,” said Tucker.

Tucker also noted that thanks needs to go to donors like Doug Nick Construction, who has provided the wood for the signs and the posts. Tucker added that as long as there is demand — and funding — the Signs of Hope project will continue, “I’ll make these until I can’t feel my fingers anymore.”