Some schools opting out of 'screen and stay,' citing omicron

Some towns, such as West Hartford, are reverting to policies that call for unvaccinated children to quarantine if they have a known exposure to the virus.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: The video is from November 2021

Some Connecticut school districts have decided to discontinue the state’s “screen and stay” policy that was designed to keep kids in school even if they’d had close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19. The voluntary policy was introduced by Gov. Ned Lamont in early November.

It calls for children exposed to the virus, even if they are not vaccinated, to remain in school as long as they wear masks and do not develop COVID-19 symptoms.

