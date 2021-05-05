Source: Venues in Connecticut to likely soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Venues like the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford and the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford would be impacted by this decision.

CONNECTICUT, USA — FOX61 has learned through a source that momentum has been building to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to enter concerts in Connecticut.

Though no official word has been released by any major concert promoter, a move like this would impact several venues like the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, and the Hartford Healthcare Ampitheater in Bridgeport.

Fans who are planning to attend concerts or other events at these venues should check the specific venue's website for guidance for each show.

COVID IMPACTING CT CONCERTS? @FOX61News has learned momentum is building toward concerts at CT's @hhcamphitheater, @OakdaleTheatre and @XFINITYTheatre soon requiring proof of a negative #COVID19 test OR full vaccination. It's best to monitor each venue’s website. pic.twitter.com/4mO3yRYCHz — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) August 11, 2021

Gov. Ned Lamont recently passed an executive order allowing towns and cities in Connecticut to implement mask mandates for indoor spaces regardless of the person's COVID-19 vaccination status.

Several towns like Hartford have implemented their own mask mandates due to the increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.