Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary tests positive for COVID-19

According to the Republican American, O'Leary's and his wife tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The surge of positive COVID-19 cases continues to make its way through the City of Waterbury, this time directly reaching the mayor of the city.

According to the Republican American, Mayor Neil O'Leary and his wife Kathy, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

The Mayor and his wife are just two more Waterbury City officials who have contracted the virus. The Chief of Police Fred Spagnolo and Mayoral Aide, David Lepore were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 5.