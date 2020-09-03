South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled

Announcement made by Boston Mayor Walsh

BOSTON — Mayor Marty Walsh announced that the South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled due to concerns for the spread of the coronavirus.

The mayor said, "While the risk remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases.'

Officials said the decision is being made out of an abundance of caution.

New Haven officials have canceled the parade there.

Hartford officials said they have not made a decision as of Monday afternoon.

As of March 6, the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade is still scheduled for March 17. Their website reads:

"The NYC St. Patrick’s Day parade Inc.™ has been held every year since 1762.

We have received no notice from the authorities about postponement at this point. We recommend checking with your local health officials, government, and where appropriate, your personal physician for guidance. Please see link to CDC and NY State Government below and take special note for those most at risk.