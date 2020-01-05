South Windsor celebrates town employee with drive by retirement party

South Windsor’s Public Work’s Director retired today after 33 years working for the town. His retirement party had to be canceled because of COVID-19.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — You’ve seen drive-by birthday parties over the past month, but how about a drive-by retirement party?

Well that’s exactly what happened for one town employee in South Windsor today.

South Windsor’s Public Work’s Director retired today after 33 years working for the town. Unfortunately, his retirement party had to be canceled because of COVID-19 but the town said they were not letting him off without a celebration.

Mike Gantick has spent the last 33 years serving the community that he grew up in.

He had a large impact on the town, so they decided to get creative about how they would celebrate him on his final day at work.

“Mike is, I’m going to go out on a limb and saying one of the best public works director’s in the state of Connecticut. He brought so much innovation, so much progressive management to the town of South Windsor. He just brought Public Works up to a whole new level,” said Marcia Banach.

Dozens of cars lined up to drive by and wish him well, and he seem to know each one by name. Even his parents there to cheer him on!

The parade would not have been complete without trucks from his own department.

“What I’m going to miss most is the people the challenges, trying to make lives better for The residents of South Windsor and the camaraderie,” said Ganick.

But there’s a few things he’s looking forward to in this next chapter!