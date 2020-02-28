South Windsor Public Schools address the coronavirus

News outlets continue to report on the presence of the coronavirus both in the U.S. and abroad. We understand that the uncertainty of the scope of the outbreak is disconcerting. South Windsor Schools will continue to work in consultation with our local health department, the school district’s medical advisor, the Connecticut Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. We ask families who are traveling to and from countries identified as areas of concern to inform their child’s school so that we can work collaboratively in following the CDC’s guidance associated with students returning from international travel. I recognize that news outlets have referenced the possibility of extended school closures. I have been asked if our Snow Day Scholars Program would serve as a resource in the unlikely event we are directed to close schools. Certainly, the program was intentionally designed to promote proactive thinking and innovative solutions in the face of excessive school closings, whether they be weather-related or due to facility issues such as a water main break or power outage. While there is currently no information that would indicate that school closures will be needed locally, our preparedness and proactive effort to think about distance learning models serves us well. Ultimately, districts will look to guidance from the State Department of Education should school operations in Connecticut be impacted. Families seeking more information can visit the sites below. The last site provides guidance for parents, caregivers and teachers related to speaking to children about infectious disease outbreaks.