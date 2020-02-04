South Windsor town officials dump sand on skate park to prevent crowds

The town said they have noticed a lot of visitors at the park recently, which is against the State's social distancing policy

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The town of South Windsor tweeted Wednesday saying they covered the Nevers Park skate park with sand to make it unusable.

The town said that they have had multiple instances of people using the skate park in large groups. This is in direct conflict with the state order to avoid large groups and to practice social distancing.

"They have removed fences, barriers and ignored police warnings," said the town.