South Windsor town officials dump sand on skate park to prevent crowds

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The town of South Windsor tweeted Wednesday saying they covered the Nevers Park skate park with sand to make it unusable.
The town said that they have had multiple instances of people using the skate park in large groups. This is in direct conflict with the state order to avoid large groups and to practice social distancing.
"They have removed fences, barriers and ignored police warnings," said the town.
Officials also warned residents that if they continue to see this type of behavior, they will shut down the parks altogether.