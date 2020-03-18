Southington Police Department implement safety measures amid COVID-19 illness

The department has listed what changes have been made

A press release issued by the Southington Police Department states the following:

In an effort to protect both the public and our employees from being potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus the Southington Police Department is making some adjustments to our responses to calls for service.

We have setup an online reporting system. We are encouraging the public to use this online reporting system for non-emergency calls for service where they are looking to have an incident documented and do not need to see or speak to an officer. Online reporting can be accessed at Southingtonpolice.org, at Facebook.com/SouthingtonPoliceDepartment, and at Southington.org. Upon submitting an online report an email receipt will be automatically generated. An officer will review the online report and a follow up email will be sent to the email address that submitted the online report providing them with a case number. The online reporting system is not intended for emergencies or in progress crime reporting.

Starting Wednesday March 18, 2020 we are asking members of the public that are requesting a police report to email their request to Recordsrequests@southingtonpolice.org or to call the records department at 860-378-1660. The records division will then review the requests and make arrangements to send the records to the requestor. Records requests will not be completed at the records department window.

Also effective Wednesday March 18, 2020 we will not be processing fingerprints for applicants. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We have suspended the use of the medication drop box. This also is effective on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

These adjustments to our responses to calls for service are intended to increase our ability to respond to emergency calls and calls for crimes in progress. For crimes in progress and emergency calls please call 911 for assistance.

We are asking the public to contact the police department by phone at 860-378-1600 rather than coming into the lobby unless it is an emergency situation.