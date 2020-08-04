Southington soup kitchen, and others, relying on public support to meet their needs

The staff of three people prepares and distributes roughly 600 meals a week.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Many organizations are stepping up for those in need. We learned Tuesday that Knights of Columbus made a $100,000 donation to the Connecticut Food Bank. But, local soup kitchens are largely desperate for the public’s assistance.

The dining room, inside Southington Bread for Life, typically has nearly three dozen people a day, gathering for food and fellowship. But, that’s not happening now.

The staff, which for now includes only three people, prepares and distributes roughly 600 meals a week.

“We do a meals on wheels, which we deliver door-to-door,” said the Bread for Life Chef, Bob Paradis. “We also do senior centers and we also take the people from off the street.”

But, because of social distancing guidelines, the meals for those, who come to their Vermont Ave. facility, must now be packaged, bagged and distributed outdoors.

“They miss it,” said Bread for Life Operations Manager Missy Cipriano. “We miss having them in here. It’s usually full of life in this kitchen. People sitting together. Having community.”

And the soup kitchen is also in need.

“We’ve had to alter many things and the biggest thing is our volunteers,” Cipriano said.

Last year, Bread for Life received 10,000 volunteer hours, but, during this pandemic, they’ve told the volunteers to stay home for their own safety. So, now BFL is only delivering a couple of times a week to those that are homebound.

“We called into our Southington Emergency Response Team and they have now been our deliverers to our people in town,” said Cipriano.

Bread for Life is a partner with Food Share, but most of their food comes from donations or food drives. And, the drives are not happening right now.

“So, the postal food drive, which would be coming up, and we had one scheduled with Stop & Shop, which was a tri-state food drive,” said Cipriano.

“Let’s get through this,” said Paradis. “We could get through this. And, with the help of the community, we will get through this.”

If you would like to donate to Southington Bread for Life, please click here.