Watch Live @ 2PM: Gov. Lamont to hold briefing in New London to encourage COVID-19 testing

Gov. Lamont is expected to discuss spike in COVID-19 cases in Southeastern Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont and Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford will hold a news briefing in New London to encourage COVID-19 testing and vigilance in the city at 2pm Tuesday.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for New London on Thursday following a recent spike of cases in the area.

On Friday, the state reported an increase the COVID-19 positivity rate and current hospitalizations.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics showing Connecticut administered 17,257 tests Thursday and 290 of them came back positive. The positive rate from the mentioned results is about a 1.7 percent.

Current hospitalizations also increased from Wednesday by six new people. Connecticut now has 134 patients being treated for COVID-19. Fairfield County saw the biggest increase in hospitalizations with 11 people.