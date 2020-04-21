SSA, RRB recipients with eligible children have by Wednesday to add money to their automatic Economic Impact Payment

This is part of the IRS's 'Plus $500 Push' so certain people can receive the full amount.

Recipients of SSA and RRB with eligible children have until April 22 to provide certain information if they did not file a tax return in 2018 and 2019 and have dependents if they want to receive the full amount for their Economic Payment.

As more and more people get stimulus money in the mail, in order to add $500 per eligible children, the IRS needs dependent information before the payments are issued. The IRS said people who are on Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs will automatically receive their $1,200 payment starting next week.

If the information is not provided by the date, the additional $500 per child "would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020," according to the IRS.

One can add this information by clicking here.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”