SSI and VA recipients have until May 5 to register with the IRS if they want stimulus payments for dependents

Governor Ned Lamont's Office sent out a reminder to SSI and VA recipients that have already received their stimulus checks that they are approaching a deadline in order to receive money for dependents.

Receipts have until May 5 by noon to register with the IRS in order to have $500 per child added to their $1,200 stimulus payment. This includes recipients that have not filed their taxes in 2018 or 2019.