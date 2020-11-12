Sen. Blumenthal, Trinity Health officials to discuss COVID-19 vaccine
He'll also be demanding additional funding for vaccine distribution in a relief package currently being debated in the U.S. Senate.
Credit: AP
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Transportation subcommittee hybrid hearing on transporting a coronavirus vaccine on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. (Samuel Corum/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Senator Richard Blumenthal will join Trinity Health of New England hospital leadership to announce the timeline for frontline workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
