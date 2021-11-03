St. Francis marks one year of COVID crisis

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut continues to recognize the one year mark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford took a moment to pause on Thursday to remember the lives lost, the sacrifices made and honor its employees for their tireless efforts caring for patients during the past year.

“We embraced our mission to serve together in the spirit of the gospel knowing deep within that God was watching over us and strengthening us to be compassionate healers,” said St. Francis Hospital President Tom Burke.

The ceremony included music, a bell ringing and a moment of silence for the lives lost and prayer led by Bishop Juan Miguel Betancourt.

“We have also seen countless acts of self-giving and sacrifice by healthcare workers, first responders, chaplains, those who work in charitable institutions, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, mail carriers, agricultural and grocery store workers, friends and even strangers,” said Bishop Juan Miguel Betancourt.

Nurses and doctors shared their trying and later joyful memories over the past year.

“We were exhausted, but we didn’t let it show,” said Bishop Betancourt. “We all have scars from this battle, but our challenges have made us wiser and stronger.”

Hartford first responders from EMS partners, Hartford Police Department, and Hartford Fire Department, joined the ceremony and stood by in observance.

“Showing up and providing that care day in and day out, I don’t think we can ever truly appreciate what it took for each of them to come in every day and show that compassion and healing presence to our patients,” Burke said about his employees.

Burke became president of the hospital in November, in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. He said it was unlike something he could have ever imagined. He said nothing in his or his colleagues careers, class, work or training could have prepared them for the pandemic.

The ceremony was meaningful to him as a way to honor physicians, nurses, pharmacists, therapists, food and nutrition staff, transporters and other staff and colleagues.

Event organizers said the purpose of the ceremony was to offer employees and the community an opportunity to reflect on the lost lives and pay tribute to the heroes during the pandemic.

The event was held at a courtyard in front of St. Francis Hospital. It’s called Remembrance Way and event organizers said it was the appropriate place to commemorate the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

