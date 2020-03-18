St. Francis Sim Lab an emergency testing ground

A training ground for the health care providers to ready themselves for the challenges that they could face ahead as the Coronavirus spreads.

HARTFORD, Conn. — HARTFORD — Inside a brick building on the St. Francis Hospital campus sits the Sim Lab, a training ground for the health care providers to ready themselves for the challenges that they could face ahead as the Coronavirus spreads.

Full of medical equipment and interactive medical mannequins, the sim center is used to teach staffers an array of disciplines. Dr, John Rodis, the president at Saint Francis said, “an environment like this can be very helpful to train your staff — to keep your staff safe and our patients safe.”

Scott Aronson works for Plainville based Jensen Hughes, he’s a senior Vice President who travels the world consulting hospitals like Saint Francis on emergency preparedness strategies.

Aronson has worked with hospitals across the state, laying out blueprints for scenarios they could face with the Covid-19 outbreak. Aronson was quick to point out what he calls the “Four S’s”. Aronson said, “Its the space, the staff, the stuff (machines like respirators and protective equipment) and probably most important thing — its the safety because you have to have the safety for clinical staff, the safety for our community, and then also any of the patients here.”