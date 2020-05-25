Viral Lake of the Ozarks photos prompt St. Louis County to issue travel advisory

Anyone who didn’t keep a safe distance of 6 feet should self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative for COVID-19, the county said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A lack of social distancing over the holiday weekend prompted St. Louis County’s top leader to ask for a travel advisory — and urge anyone who ignored social distancing over the holiday weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days.

County Executive Sam Page asked the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to issue the advisory as workers head back to their jobs “after ignoring social distancing practices outlined by public health experts to protect against COVID-19,” the county executive said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Viral photos and videos from the Lake of the Ozarks showed people crowded in swim-up bars, outdoor restaurants and patios. Banners asked patrons to keep a safe social distance, but people were shoulder-to-shoulder and no masks could be seen.

St. Louis County said the crowds at the lake included people from the St. Louis area.

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said County Executive Page. “I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.”

Current St. Louis County Department of Public Health guidance recommends employers screen workers for health risks. Now, they’re also urged to ask workers about any recent traveling they’ve done and their social distancing behaviors.

Anyone who didn’t keep a safe distance of 6 feet should self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative for COVID-19, the county said.

St. Louis County offered the following four questions businesses should consider asking employees as they begin reopening:

Were those you traveled with or spent time with while away from home within 6 feet of others during your trip? Being within 6 feet of others increases your chances of getting infected and infecting others.

Being within 6 feet of others increases your chances of getting infected and infecting others. Do you live with someone who is more likely to become ill from COVID-19? If you get infected while traveling you can spread COVID-19 to loved ones when you return, even if you don’t have symptoms.

If you get infected while traveling you can spread COVID-19 to loved ones when you return, even if you don’t have symptoms. Are you or those you were traveling with more likely to become ill from COVID- 19? Older adults and people of any age who have a serious underlying medical condition are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Older adults and people of any age who have a serious underlying medical condition are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. If you get sick with COVID-19, will you have to miss work? People with COVID-19 disease need to stay home until they are no longer considered infectious, for at least 14 days.