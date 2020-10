Several Waterbury Public Schools switch to distance learning after multiple COVID cases reported

Those who have tested positive for the virus have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A new update of positive COVID cases within Waterbury Public Schools reveal at least six staff members and three students have tested positive.

One student has tested positive at Waterbury Career Academy and two more at Wallace Middle School where students will be transitioning to remote learning until Tuesday, October 27. Impacted classrooms will switch to distance learning until Monday, November 2.

Staff members have tested positive for COVID within the following schools:

- North End Middle School - 1 staff member (no closure)

- Walsh Elementary School - 1 staff member (no closure)

- Sprague Elementary School - 1 staff member (No closure)

- Maloney Interdistrict Magnet School - 1 staff member (Impacted classroom will switch to remote learning until Wednesday, November 4)

- State Street School - 1 staff member (Impacted classroom will switch to remote learning until Friday, November 6)

- Waterbury Career Academy - 2 staff members (Impacted individuals will learn remotely until Friday, November 6)