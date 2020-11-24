State asks for civilian volunteers to battle COVID through 'Step-up Connecticut' initiative

The state is asking you to volunteer if you have a medical or educational background, but there are also roles to fill if you have no experience.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As COVID spreads across Connecticut, we can fight back, but the state needs your help to do it. They just launched a new initiative called 'Step-up Connecticut.'

You may remember back in the Spring there was a similar campaign called ‘CT responds.’ Step-Up Connecticut is essentially a revival of that.

The state is asking you to volunteer if you have a medical or educational background, but there are also roles to fill if you have no experience.

Back in the Spring the state was asking you to donate things like masks and gowns.

Now, the state is asking you to donate your time and skill.

"We're sending all of the colleges home. It's something we anticipated. That means there will be a lot of college age students. Look, you can binge watch Netflix for 3 weeks or we have some other ways you can really be of assistance helping your entire community get through this pandemic," said Gov. Lamont.

One area of need is COVID testing. The demand has never been greater.

Suzanne Lagarde, the CEO of Fair Haven Community Health Center said, "We are bending under the weight of the demand for testing." The lines to get a test have never been longer. "In the past 3 to 4 weeks we have seen that number more than quadruple," said Lagarde.

If you have relevant medical experience, the state is looking to use you.

"When it comes hospitals and allotting doctors and nurses many who are working a double shift. There’s some exhaustion. Any healthcare experience at all please go to step up CT," said Gov. Lamont.

The state is also counting on your help in the classroom. State education leaders are making it clear, "There’s no replacement for in person learning and those efforts will continue," said state Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona.

Schools have faced critical staff shortages and have been forced to close due to quarantines.

Lamont said, "If you have a teaching or social work or General love of kids as a senior in college, we may be able to find you paid work at some of our schools. For an experienced teacher who is perhaps quarantined and Zooming into the classroom and you can help out in the classroom."

But it’s also important to note that no special skills are necessary to help.

There are volunteer opportunities to help distribute food, shelter the homeless, clean up trash and troubleshoot technical issues.