State calls COVID alert exposure app usage, "phenomenal'

The COVID alert exposure app now has 660,000 activations.

HARTFORD, Conn — State leaders are calling the number of COVID tracking app activations, “phenomenal,” but some people have been writing us with questions about the technology and safety.

You may remember that months ago, CT was pushing the 'How We Feel' app. On that app, you can log your symptoms and it provides the state with some useful data on mask wearing. This new app/feature is much more helpful from a public health perspective.

The COVID alert exposure app now has 660,000 activations. "We're coming up on 20% of the entire state population that has activities this which is really phenomenal and gets us well beyond the critical threshold needed for this to be useful from a public health perspective," said Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

But FOX61 kept getting questions. You ask, we answer. John Foy asks, "The app apparently does not work on my i-phone 5, why? Geballe said, "It’s just the protocol that Apple and Google put together isn’t compatible with some of the much older devices, but I think anything beyond an iPhone 6 should be compatible."

Hypo Bud says, "I searched the app on my iPhone. Couldn’t find it on the App Store." Geballe responded, "For iPhone users, there’s no app. You go into your settings and scroll into exposure notifications. A red blinking light and you click on that and follow the instructions."

The app detects when you’ve been within six feet of someone who has tested positive. "It’s set up to do the same as the CDC guidelines which is 15 minutes within any 24-hour period," said Geballe.

If you have tested positive, a contact tracer will give you a code to enter which will anonymously contact everyone who’s been in close contact with you. It will then direct them to get testing. The app is meant as a supplement to and not a replacement for manual contact tracing which is still is full gear. "The team is keeping up. We’re still hitting nearly 100% of the cases of less than 48 hours," said Geballe.