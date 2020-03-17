State Dept. of Labor: 10,000 unemployment claims filed on Monday

Public can apply online

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Officials at the Department of Labor said they are seeing a considerable spike to unemployment claims filed.

Officials said 10,000 claims filed on Monday alone. Since last Friday, the state has received almost 20,000 claims.

People can apply online and the system automatically helps determine whether they’re eligible. The DOL then reviews applications and turns them around in about 3 days.

About 4,000 applications were approved on Monday.