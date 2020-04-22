State healthcare providers ramping up testing for COVID-19

“We are looking at the shelter areas, we’re looking at the folks in the underserved communities to be able to make sure that they are able to get the testing done”

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Health care providers are ramping up testing availability in the fight against Covid 19.

On Tuesday Hartford Healthcare announcing they are now able to do 2500 tests a day in a partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

“We are looking at the shelter areas, we’re looking at the folks in the underserved communities to be able to make sure that they are able to get the testing done” clinical officer Dr. Ajay Kumar said.

And its not just large hospitals ramping up testing. Over the weekend, Physicianone Urgent Care hosted drive up testing sites in Manchester and Groton with upcoming dates in Bristol and West Hard.

The drive up testing is in addition to the average of 175 tests a day being done at its 16 locations.

“We are testing essential workers who perhaps don’t have symptoms so we are calling those asymptotic essential workers and then we are also testing symptomatic patients who are not essential workers” PhysicianOne Urgent Care Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeannie Kenkare said.