CCSU Black Lives Matter group rallies at Capitol

Leaders of Labor Committee, Black and Puerto Rican, Progressive caucuses are also meeting with workers

HARTFORD, Conn. — CCSU students organized a #Black Lives Matter protest at the Capitol Thursday.

At the same time, leaders of legislative committees and caucuses are meeting with frontline workers Thursday.

Labor Committee Co-chair Robyn Porter (D-New Haven and Hamden), Chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus Brandon McGee (D-Hartford and Windsor), Co-chair of the Progressive Caucus Anne Hughes (D-Easton, Redding and Weston) are hoping to hear from essential workers to highlight stories of frontline service during the pandemic.

"Legislators and frontline workers from hospitals, grocery stores, interstate rest stops, state facilities providing services for people with physical and mental disabilities, and workers providing other essential services will make policy demands as they continue to provide care and deliver services during this pandemic. Participants will be available to answer questions from the media once the speaking program has concluded," said the organizers in a press release.

On a related topic, some immigrant families in Connecticut without legal status will receive a share of $3.5 million in public and private funds for COVID-19 relief. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday $2.5 million in state-funded grants to landlords on behalf of rentals not eligible for similar federal aid and $1 million in one-time debit cards funding from the philanthropic organization organization 4-CT.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Restaurant Association sent a letter urging Lamont to allow indoor dining on June 10 instead of June 20. Lamont said he'll consider it but wants to be cautious to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

The state capitol has been the site of several protests over the past week in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of cars traveled from Windsor to Hartford on Wednesday in a procession led by a hearse with an empty casket —- one of several demonstrations around Connecticut to honor Floyd and protest racial injustice.