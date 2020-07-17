Hartford infant dies of SIDS, medical examiner confirms COVID-19 infection

Gov. Lamont first announced the baby girl's death in April, as the youngest death in the state related to COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn — After weeks of testing, the office of the state medical examiner confirmed Friday a six and half week old baby has died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy.

Gov. Lamont first announced the baby girl's death in April, as the youngest death in the state related to COVID-19.

The CDC confirmed the COVID-19 infection after lung tissue was examined. According to officials, there currently is limited medical information on how COVID-19 infection affects infants.

Despite months of controversy stemming from the governor's announcement, the CDC confirmed the COVID-19 infection after lung tissue was examined.

"Therefore, the contributory role of COVID-19 infection remains unclear as the typical microscopic lung findings currently described in adult COVID-19 infections were not seen," Connecticut's Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement.

FOX61 asked Hartford Healthcare back in April if COVID-19 can be passed from mother to baby.