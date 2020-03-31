State medical volunteer pool nearly triples after Lamont issues public plea

On Friday the state’s medical volunteer pool was around 1,000 people. As of Tuesday that number has grown to 2,700, FOX61 has learned.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of people have signed up with Connecticut’s volunteer registry to help respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Over the weekend Gov. Ned Lamont appeared in a public service announcement urging students and retired healthcare workers to register with CT Responds.

On Friday the state’s medical volunteer pool was around 1,000 people. As of Tuesday that number has grown to 2,700, FOX61 has learned.

“Ordinary people are stepping up and doing extraordinary things,” Lamont said in the PSA.