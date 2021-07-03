State Police break up large off-campus party near UConn; residents cited for COVID violations.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Connecticut State Police say they broke up a large party near the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus on Saturday night, and cited the residents for violating the Governor's Executive Orders regarding COVID health and safety.
Police say that at approximately 11:24 p.m., Troopers from the Mansfield Resident Troopers office responded to 160 Birch Road in Mansfield for a complaint of a large, loud party. Upon arrival, Troopers observed numerous college-aged students inside the residence. An estimated total of 150-200 students were observed to exit the residence.
The renters at the residence admitted to hosting the large party. No PPE, such as mask wearing, or social distancing were being adhered to at the party. Police say the three renters were issued infraction tickets for hosting a large gathering in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order.