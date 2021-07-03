State Police break up large off-campus party near UConn; residents cited for COVID violations.

Police say over 150 college-aged partiers gathered with no masks or social distancing.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Connecticut State Police say they broke up a large party near the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus on Saturday night, and cited the residents for violating the Governor's Executive Orders regarding COVID health and safety.

Police say that at approximately 11:24 p.m., Troopers from the Mansfield Resident Troopers office responded to 160 Birch Road in Mansfield for a complaint of a large, loud party. Upon arrival, Troopers observed numerous college-aged students inside the residence. An estimated total of 150-200 students were observed to exit the residence.