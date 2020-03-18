State Police reduce in person services at Troops, headquarters

The 11 State Police Troops located across Connecticut will be open only for walk-in concerns and emergencies.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police announced Wednesday a reduction in services that people would have to appear for in person.

Officials said State Police facilities will be closed to members of the public seeking records, permits or cards of all types, effective immediately.

In addition to the suspension of fingerprinting announced previously, other services will be suspended in an effort to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

At State Police Headquarters in Middletown, the public will be allowed – in limited numbers at a time – for the following services:

Fingerprinting for screened, long-term care providers

Sex offenders who are required to register with the state

Deadly weapon offenders who are required to register with the state

Any licenses that expire or expired any time on or after March 1, 2020, shall have a 90-day extension. This includes pawn broker and second-hand dealer licenses, bail enforcement agents, private investigators, bondsmen, security service licenses and security guard instructors.



Those licenses that already allow a 90-day grace period will be extended to 180 days; this includes pistol permits, security guard licenses, armed security guards.



Temporary pistol permits, normally with a 60-day expiration, have been extended to 150 days.