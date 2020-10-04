State Police to receive 500 face shields

Over the last couple of weeks, the public has stepped up and made donations to keep troopers safe by donating gloves and masks.

Sunset Technologies out of Woodbridge will be donating 500 face shields to Connecticut State Police on Friday.

The face shields will go to troopers who continue to interact with the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over the last couple of weeks, the public has stepped up and made donations to keep troopers safe by donating gloves and masks.

Today’s donation will take place at 10 a.m.

More people have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of people to 9,784. State officials said that over 33,502 people have been tested. Out of that number 1,4646 people have been hospitalized and 380 people have died.

Fairfield has the most people confirmed with COVID-19 with 4,882, most hospitalizations with 664 and 178 people have died who are from that county. New Haven and Hartford County are second and third respectively in number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.