State releases COVID-19 nursing home data

Nursing home populations have been some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Connecticut released the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes Thursday.

On the state's website, there is a large table showing all of the nursing homes, the number of beds they have, the number of people who have tested positive for the virus and the number of people whose deaths have been associated with COVID-19. Nursing home populations have been some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterbury's Abbott Terrance has 69 people confirmed to have COVID-19 and 15 deaths which is the most in the state among nursing homes. Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford which FOX61 has done multiple stories on, has 67 people with the virus and 9 people have died.

The website said that the data collected at the nursing homes is a manual process and the list is anticipated to be updated every week.