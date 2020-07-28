State releases latest COVID-19 numbers

7,638 tests were administered and 94 came back positive, which is a 1.2% positivity rate

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont’s office released the latest numbers for coronavirus infections in the state.

On Monday is was reported that 7,638 tests were administered and 94 came back positive, which is a 1.2% positivity rate; 54 patients are hospitalized (down 5 from the previous day. decrease of 5) and there have been 5 COVID-related deaths.

At the same time the state expanded the regional travel advisory between Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York that went into effect last month. It requires incoming travelers from states with a significant community spread of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for a 14-day period was updated today and now also includes Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of July 28, 2020, the full list of locations meeting this criteria includes:

• Alaska

• Alabama

• Arkansas

• Arizona

• California

• Delaware

• Florida

• Georgia

• Iowa

• Idaho

• Illinois

• Indiana

• Kansas

• Kentucky

• Louisiana

• Maryland

• Minnesota

• Missouri

• Mississippi

• Montana

• North Carolina

• North Dakota

• Nebraska

• New Mexico

• Nevada