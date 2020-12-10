State Rep. Polletta tests positive for COVID-19

Polletta said he came across a friend at a restaurant last Sunday - who called him a few days later to tell him he tested positive.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Republican State Representative Joseph Polletta who represents Watertown,has tested positive for COVID-19.

Polletta said he came across a friend at a restaurant last Sunday - who called him a few days later to tell him he tested positive.

Polletta says he quarantined immediately afterward. He adds that he lost his sense of smell over the weekend but so far that's his only symptom.