State Representative Garibay shares COVID experience to help others

HARTFORD, Conn. — A few weeks ago, you may remember FOX61 reported a state representative came down with the Coronavirus. Jane Garibay has now taken to social media to share her experience with others.

She sent a letter to her colleagues on March 19th informing them that she had tested positive. But weeks later, she was sitting around her kitchen table in Windsor with her sister Carole Englemann of Windsor. “The aches. I thought my hips had broken off. It was just so sore,” said Garibay.

She and her sister went through COVID together. They were isolated in the same home.

“My symptoms versus Janes have been very similar but also very different,” said Englemann.

Carole got lightheaded and had bad body aches. But only had a mild cough and her temperature came down after about eight hours. “So when you get this, plant yourself in your bed and stay there,” said Englemann.

Garibay drove Englemann to St. Francis Hospital to get tested. By the time they got home, Garibay spiked a fever that continued for days.

“I think today’s the first day that it’s low,” she remarked in an online video.

The community has rallied to support Garibay. Campaign signs were replaced by getting well signs on her lawn.

“Just calls and texts from my fellow legislators and my peeps here in town. You guys are awesome,” she said.

Day nine after showing symptoms, Garibay and Englemann we’re back on social media for a second video. Englemann had just gotten some good news. “I got the news that I am virus-free,” she reported.

Garibay still was feeling better but was still struggling. “I lost 10 pounds in a week,” she said. “That may sound like woohoo that’s great! But as my doctor said it’s not good in this situation so I’m having to make myself eat.”

And while the science is still out, most doctors agree a recovered COVID patient gains at least some temporary immunity to the virus. Because of that, Garibay and Englemann say they want to help grocery shop for friends and neighbors so they don’t risk getting the virus.

“We’ll be putting out if you need grocery shopping, anything to pick something up. Medicines or whatever, we will be putting out a phone number for you to give us a call so we can help you,” said Garibay.

Fast forward five days. 14 days since experiencing symptoms. Jane was back at her kitchen table seen drinking electrolytes during another social media video. She also revealed a health scare.

“For full transparency, I did end up in the hospital on Friday afternoon. Carole drove me,” she said.

Englemann responded, “Her fever spiked and she could barely talk. The coughing was just horrendous.”

Garibay explained, “The dehydration. So they kept me in for about 6 hours. All fixed up and ready to go.”

Englemann added, “They intravenously hydrated her. Put in some antibiotics and stabilized her. He temp was able to come down and she got out of the hospital.”

Garibay said...”And it was scary. Carole can tell you. She had to just drop me off and kick me to the curb.”