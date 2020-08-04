State students still have remote access to school resources

Therapists from Community Health Centers are getting creative with how they interact with students from home.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — As students and parents are adjusting to new ways of learning from home, they are also adjusting to new ways of receiving other school resources.

"It’s an adjustment for the kids. It’s an adjustment for parents. The days are long. But, it’s been okay," says April Islam, a Middletown mother with three children home from school.

Islam's children usually see their behavioral therapist at school. Now, therapists from Community Health Centers are getting creative with how they interact with students from home.

"The last few sessions have went well," says Islam. "But, when a problem did arise, [our social worker] was there. It was very convenient to be accessible to her and her to me as well."

CHC moved its operations to Zoom conference calls. They say there has been an adjustment, but there are positive aspects to seeing students in their home environment.

"We’re able to support in the moment with the whole family unit in a place where they are most comfortable," says Darienne Moncada, a social worker with CHC.

Social workers, like Darienne Moncada, use screen sharing techniques to allow students to write on virtual whiteboards.

"[We are] really continuing to do the same work we do in schools, but now through a video chat form and in our homes," says Moncada.

On top of regular sessions, Darienne says she’s able to give advice to families who now are constantly at home. She says to take little breaks throughout the day and to find creative ways of learning.

"There [have] been a lot of people kind of jumping up and giving even just yoga videos or drawing videos," says Moncada. "Or I know Mystic Aquarium is doing some events; so, breaking up their day with stuff like that."